Serrano High School bomb threat determined to be unfounded
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Snowline Joint Unified School District Superintendent Ryan Holman said a Monday morning bomb threat directed at Serrano High School was determined to be a false alarm.
School officials learned of the possible bomb threat and worked with Snowline JUSD Police and deputies from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department to initiate the bomb threat protocol, to secure the safety of all students and adults on the campus.
According to a special update. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deemed the threat to be “not credible” based on the investigation completed later in the morning.
Superintended Holman said he appreciated the outstanding work completed by all individuals involved in addressing the threat. “I am grateful for the collective prioritization of safety for all in this situation and we will always maintain that focus,” he stated.
