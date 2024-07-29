Series of Earthquakes Rattle Barstow Area on Monday Afternoon; Did You Feel It?

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A series of earthquakes were recorded near Barstow Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The first quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 and later downgraded to 4.9, occurred at approximately 1:00 pm, on July 29, 2024, with its epicenter located about 13 miles northeast of Barstow.

The second quake, preliminary magnitude 3.5, was reported at 1:03 pm. The third quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 2.8, was reported at 1:05 pm.

Residents in the area felt mild to moderate shaking, though no significant damage or injuries have been reported thus far.

Residents in Apple Valley, Victorville, Adelanto, and Hesperia reported feeling the quake and described they heard it coming followed by a strong shake. People closer to the epicenter said it lasted a long time.

