Sephora store to open inside Kohl’s in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A new Sephora store is opening inside the Kohl’s in Victorville.

Earlier this year, Kohl’s announced they would add an additional 400 stores across 36 states in order to meet the goal of having 850 stores by 2023.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Sephora at Kohl’s closer to millions more of our customers nationwide through this 400 store expansion,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer.

About Sephora at Kohl’s:

Sephora at Kohl’s features a 2,500 square foot, fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora. There, Sephora-trained Beauty Advisors offer personalized beauty consultations and assistance with finding products, while testing and discovery zones serve up a rotating assortment of new, emerging or trending products.

Within all Sephora at Kohl’s locations, shoppers will find a carefully curated assortment of prestige makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands, including coveted beauty brands such as Rare Beauty, NARS, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, Giorgio Armani, Olaplex, Clinique and Sephora Collection as well as innovations in clean beauty and self-care.

In addition, six new prestige beauty brands, Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa will be added to the Sephora at Kohl’s assortment this spring.

The Sephora grand opening is scheduled for April 29, 2022, inside Kohl’s located at 14305 Bear Valley Road.

