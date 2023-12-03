Sensory Santa Visit at The Mall of Victor Valley on December 3, 2023

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In an exciting collaboration with Autism Speaks and Cherry Hill Photography, The Mall of Victor Valley is proud to announce a unique and inclusive Sensory Santa experience designed specifically for children with special needs.

This special event, called Santa’s NEW Holiday Toyland, aims to provide a delightful and accommodating environment where kids can celebrate the holiday magic while supporting Autism Speaks.

Taking place on Sunday, December 3 from 10:30am to 11:30am, Santa’s NEW Holiday Toyland offers a sensory-friendly atmosphere, ensuring that children can fully enjoy their visit in a quiet and serene setting. The event requires reservations, as organizers strive to cater to each child’s individual needs and provide a personalized and comfortable experience.

Upon arrival, children will be warmly welcomed by Santa and his elves, who have specially trained to interact with kids of all abilities. Every child attending Santa’s NEW Holiday Toyland will receive a complimentary gift, adding an extra touch of joy to their visit. In addition, holiday coloring sheets will be provided to take home and continue the festive fun.

To make a reservation for this unique Santa experience, interested shoppers are encouraged to visit the official website of The Mall of Victor Valley at https://www.themallofvictorvalley.com/santaphotos.

The reservation process ensures a smooth and well-organized event, allowing the mall to provide the perfect atmosphere to meet the needs of every child attending.

Located at 14400 Bear Valley Road in Victorville, CA, The Mall of Victor Valley is thrilled to host this heartwarming event, promoting inclusivity and holiday magic for children with special needs. Join in the festivities at Santa’s NEW Holiday Toyland and create treasured memories that will last a lifetime.

