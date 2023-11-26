UPDATE: Semi Truck Reported Stolen from Hesperia’s Pilot Travel Center Found at Nearby Gas Station

Hesperia, CALIF. (VVNG.com) – The stolen semi truck that was reported missing from the Pilot Travel Center fuel station has been discovered abandoned at another gas station.

The truck was completely emptied during the theft, with valuable items such as clothes, a rosary, a TV, a tablet, and a GPS all stolen.

The incident, which occurred on November 25, 2023, at the travel center located at 8701 US Highway 395, sparked immediate concern from the owner’s family.

The owner’s daughter made a heartfelt plea to the community for assistance after her father realized his truck was missing on Saturday morning.

The truck was stolen Saturday morning, and later found. (Joselyn B)

According to Joselyn B, the victim’s daughter, the truck was found abandoned at the Chevron gas station on 6000 Mariposa Rd, Hesperia, Ca 92344.

It was a stroke of luck that a friend had spotted the stolen truck while driving around and alerted the family.

The truck had originally been parked at the Pilot on November 22, 2023, and was last seen by the owner on November 23, 2023.

Unfortunately, he hadn’t checked on it on November 24, 2023. When he arrived on November 25, 2023, to conduct his routine inspection, he was devastated to find it missing.

This truck held immense significance for him, as it served as his second home while he tirelessly worked to support his family.

The cab of semi bore a personalized gray shirt that read “Allied” and displayed the name “Jaime,” which is the name of the truck’s owner that was also stolen.

If you have any information regarding this incident , please contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500.

We will continue to provide updates on this ongoing investigation as soon as new information becomes available.

