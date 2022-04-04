Driver injured after semi overturns on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a semi was injured after his truck overturned early Monday morning on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville.

It happened at about 6:44 am, on April 4, 2022, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street.

For reasons still unknown, a tractor-trailer combination hauling drywall sheets reportedly jackknifed and flipped over into the drainage ditch that runs along the I-15 and Amargosa Road.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The male driver of the semi was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. He was alert and able to walk with first responders to the awaiting ambulance. A female adult passenger was not injured.

California Highway Patrol officers from the Victorville station set up a temporary closure of the #3 lane. The closure was later picked up and the decision was made to recover the semi from Amargosa Road.

CalTrans is assisting with providing traffic control on the two-lane roadway while the semi is recovered. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville CHP station.

(Drew Rodriguez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.