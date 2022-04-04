All News
Driver injured after semi overturns on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a semi was injured after his truck overturned early Monday morning on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville.
It happened at about 6:44 am, on April 4, 2022, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street.
For reasons still unknown, a tractor-trailer combination hauling drywall sheets reportedly jackknifed and flipped over into the drainage ditch that runs along the I-15 and Amargosa Road.
The male driver of the semi was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. He was alert and able to walk with first responders to the awaiting ambulance. A female adult passenger was not injured.
California Highway Patrol officers from the Victorville station set up a temporary closure of the #3 lane. The closure was later picked up and the decision was made to recover the semi from Amargosa Road.
CalTrans is assisting with providing traffic control on the two-lane roadway while the semi is recovered. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville CHP station.
