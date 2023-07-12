Semi truck overturns causing SB 15 Freeway closure in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Interstate 15 was closed after a semi truck carrying steel overturned in Hesperia, spilling its haul onto the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol logs reported the incident at 4:40 A.M., Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on the Interstate 15 Freeway southbound between Bear Valley Road and Main Street.

For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the semi truck lost control, causing the tractor-trailer to overturn into a ditch along the shoulder of the freeway and into the culvert.

California Highway Patrol said the semi-truck was hauling steel when it overturned, spilling large pieces of steel at the site of the incident.

Traffic was backed up for about 2 miles just north of the incident.

Initially, only the # 3 lane was closed, however, at about 5:25 A.M., all southbound lanes were shut down as heavy-duty tow trucks made their way to the scene for a recovery of the semi-truck and its contents.

There were no reports of injuries reported according to CHP.

