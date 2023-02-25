All News
Semi truck overturned Friday night on southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were injured after a semi-truck overturned on the I-15 freeway Friday night in Victorville.
It happened at about 9:50 pm, on February 24, 2023, on the southbound 15, south of Bear Valley Road.
The tractor-trailer overturned and landed in the drainage ditch that runs along the freeway.
Victorville City Fire responded to the scene and reported two occupants were trapped inside the cab. Firefighters extricated the occupants who were reported to have minor injuries, both were transported from the scene by an ambulance.
A crew for the company responded to unload the apples that were being transported. No other injuries were reported.
The California Highway Patrol Victorville station is handling the accident investigation.
Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Latest News
Semi truck overturned Friday night on southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were injured after a semi-truck overturned on the I-15 freeway Friday night in Victorville....
Highway 138 near Wrightwood closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The powerful winter storm has prompted Caltrans District 8 to shut down Highway 138 near the...
VVUHSD Board Member Dew honored by Senator Wilk
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In celebration of Black History Month, State Senator Scott Wilk honored longtime local educator and Victor...
15 freeway bypass lane closures in Hesperia cause traffic delays on Friday
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The closure of the bypass lanes on the north and southbound I-15 freeway through the City...
Victorville schools go on lockdown after reports of a man with a gun at VVHS
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of Victorville schools were placed on lockdown after reports of a man with a...
Trending
-
All News1 week ago
18-year-old fleeing from a house party in Victorville involved in hit-and-run crash
-
All News1 week ago
Transient arrested after breaking into a storage room in Victorville
-
Featured2 weeks ago
2 juveniles arrested for burglarizing a school and a home Friday night in Victorville
-
All News2 weeks ago
Several critically injured after 2 motorcycles collide into pickup truck in Apple Valley
-
15 freeway3 weeks ago
Man changing tire on 15 Freeway killed; Woman arrested in Victorville
-
15 freeway2 weeks ago
Man killed changing tire ID’d; Victorville woman charged with felony DUI
-
15 freeway2 weeks ago
15 Freeway shutdown after driver pinned under overturned semi
-
All News3 weeks ago
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting at a house party in Victorville