Semi truck overturned Friday night on southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were injured after a semi-truck overturned on the I-15 freeway Friday night in Victorville.

It happened at about 9:50 pm, on February 24, 2023, on the southbound 15, south of Bear Valley Road.

The tractor-trailer overturned and landed in the drainage ditch that runs along the freeway.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

Victorville City Fire responded to the scene and reported two occupants were trapped inside the cab. Firefighters extricated the occupants who were reported to have minor injuries, both were transported from the scene by an ambulance.

A crew for the company responded to unload the apples that were being transported. No other injuries were reported.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville station is handling the accident investigation.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

Become a VVNG Member today! Join our newly launched community platform HERE or Visit My.VVNG.com



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)