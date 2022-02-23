Semi-truck hauling UPS packages catches fire on NB I-15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A semi-truck hauling UPS packages caught fire on the northbound I-15 freeway in Victorville.

It happened just before 5:30 pm, on February 22, 2022, along Frontage Road, just north of Stoddard Wells Road I-15 NB off-ramp.

Firefighters arrived on scene and located the truck stopped along the right-hand shoulder with the engine compartment fully engulfed.

The vast majority of the fire was contained to the engine and cab area and did not appear the trailer was not damaged by the fire.

An engine from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District as well as Victorville City Fire responded to the incident.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

