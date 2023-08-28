Semi truck goes over side of 15 freeway and catches fire Monday in Cajon Pass

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A semi truck went over the side of the 15 freeway Monday afternoon, causing a fire that spread to vegetation.

It happened at 2:41 p.m., August 28, 2023 on the northbound Interstate 15, just south of the Oak Hill Road off-ramp.

San Bernardino County Fire and the US Forest Service responded and located the cab of a semi truck fully engulfed with fire.

The driver of the semi truck was not injured during the incident.

Firefighters were able to stop the forward rate spread, and contained the vegetation fire to 1-acre.

The #4 lane was closed for cleanup, affecting traffic on the northbound side.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

