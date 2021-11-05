All News
Semi-truck crashes into utility pole in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a semi crashed into a truck and knocked down a utility pole Tuesday afternoon in Victorville.
At about 12:27 pm on November 2, 2021, a semi-tractor-trailer traveling westbound on D Street was involved in a traffic collision with a pickup truck at the intersection of Seventh Street.
A wooden utility pole was completely destroyed and lodged within the trailer. According to a witness, the driver of the semi reported he lost his brakes and was unable to stop.
Westbound traffic on D Street was closed for several hours prompting major congestion thru the area as crews worked to make repairs and clear the damaged pole.
No injuries were reported by either driver. The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville Police Department.
