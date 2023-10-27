Semi truck crashes into pole on southbound 15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The trailer of a semi-truck was ripped open following a crash on the 15 freeway early Friday.

It happened on the southbound I-15 about a mile south of Bear Valley Road at approximately 2:03 a.m, on October 27, 2023.

For reasons under investigation, the driver of a Dot Line semi-truck lost control, smashing the rear of the trailer against a freeway sign with a metal pole and scattering debris across the freeway.

The California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire responded and located the driver and passenger uninjured.

CHP officials closed all lanes of traffic on the SB 15 freeway for about 20 minutes for cleanup of the roadway, and an investigation.

All lanes were reopened at approximately 2:40 a.m., with the exception of the #3 lane, which remained closed.

A heavy-duty tow truck was requested to remove the wrecked semi-trailer from the scene, which was carrying a load of approximately 18,000 pounds, per CHP logs.

Caltrans was requested to the scene to assist with an additional closure, which is expected to occur once the tow truck arrives onscene.

No further details were immediately available.

