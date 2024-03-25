Semi-Truck Carrying Type S Lime Overturns on I-15 in Victorville, Causing Traffic Delays

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A crash occurred Monday morning on the southbound 15 freeway in Victorville involving a semi-truck.

It happened at approximately 8:25 a.m., March 25, 2024, when the tractor-trailer carrying bags of Chemstar Type S Lime powder overturned.

“For unknown reasons, the driver failed to maintain control of his vehicle. He entered the shoulder and subsequently overturned,” CHP Officer officials told Victor Valley News.

The accident happened just south of Bear Valley Road, within the Victorville city limits.

Emergency personnel located the semi-truck off the road in a drainage ditch, its condition indicative of a rollover.

Details regarding the cause of the accident are still under investigation, however, the impact on traffic flow along the southbound I-15 was significant as CHP closed the #3 lane to facilitate safe recovery operations and clear any potential hazards.

“The tractor-trailer combination was carrying construction materials and cleanup is expected to last another 4 to 6 hours,” officials said.

The semi’s cargo, bags of Type S Lime Powder by Chemstar, was a point of concern, considering the health risks associated with lime dust exposure.

The southbound side of I-15 saw disruptions as emergency crews managed the situation. There was no initial indication of the truck’s load contributing to road hazards, as most of the debris landed on the right shoulder.

The adult male driver was uninjured in the crash, officials confirmed.

At 9:47 am, A hard closure was requested for the no.3 lane, prompting a SigAlert that is expected to last for approximately four hours.

Chemstar Type S Lime – A Closer Look

The overturned truck was transporting Chemstar Type S Lime, a substance primarily utilized in masonry for its bonding properties. Type S Hydrated Lime is manufactured from dolomitic limestone, which contains calcium carbonate (CaCO3) and calcium magnesium carbonate (CaMg(CO3)2).

After being mined, the dolomitic limestone is calcined to yield dolomitic quicklime (CaO·MgO), which shares a sandy consistency. Once pulverized, this compound is hydrated under controlled conditions to produce a hydrated lime encompassing calcium hydroxide (Ca(OH)2) and magnesium oxides (Mg(OH)2), thereby rendering it highly beneficial for masonry work due to its ability to promote early hydration of cement and contribute to the strength of the mortar.

Concerns arise, however, if the lime is released into the environment — inhalation of lime dust can cause respiratory irritation, coughing, and sneezing. If ingested, lime can lead to severe discomfort and health issues such as pain, vomiting, bleeding, diarrhea, a drastic drop in blood pressure, and even collapse. Over extended periods, it potentially leads to the perforation of the esophagus or stomach lining.

The CHP has advised those in the vicinity of the spill to take necessary safety precautions.





