Semi truck and SUV involved in non-injury crash Tuesday morning on Highway 395
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A semi truck and an SUV were involved in a non-injury crash Tuesday morning on Highway 395.
The crash was reported just after 10 am, on November 15, 2022, at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 395.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department and the Hesperia Police Department arrived onscene and located a white semi-truck cab-and-trailer combination with front-end damage, and a gray SUV with driver-side and front-end damage.
Both vehicles remained at the scene and cooperated with officials. Both drivers declined medical treatment.
The collision caused a backup at the intersection of Main Street/Phelan Road and Highway 395.
The cause of the collision is under investigation at this time.
