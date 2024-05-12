Semi Jackknifed on southbound I-15 near Dale Evans Parkway on Friday evening

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Traffic on the southbound I-15 freeway was snarled for several hours after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Friday afternoon.

The collision involving the semi and a vehicle was reported at 5:53 pm, on May 10, 2024, south of Dale Evans Parkway.

For reasons still unknown, the semi registered to Nexgen Trucking Inc. was transporting an Amazon Prime shipping container when it jackknifed across all lanes of traffic and struck the passenger side of a four-door passenger sedan.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the driver of the vehicle was able to get out on his own and no injuries were reported by either driver.

Motorists utilized the shoulder and center divider to get around the crash before all lanes were stopped.

As the vehicles were in the process of being towed away, CHP officers handcuffed a male and placed him into the back of a unit.

According to public arrest records, Matthew Dale Yates, 36, a resident of Barstow, was arrested on the SB I-15, south of Bell Mountain Road for violation of Post Release Community Supervision PC3455. He is being held without bail.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.





