Semi involved in pursuit erupts into flames on the SB I-15 in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit involving a tractor-trailer ended with the semi erupting into flames on the southbound I-15 freeway.

It happened at about 4:55 pm, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, when a California Highway Patrol Officer with the Barstow station initiated an enforcement stop for a speeding violation on a semi that was traveling westbound on the I-40 near Hidden Springs Road.

The driver of the semi truck, later identified as a 34-year-old Deon Lamar Jones, a resident of San Leandro, CA, failed to yield and a pursuit ensued.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

CHP said the pursuit transitioned from I-40 to the southbound I-15. “The driver threw trash and unknown items out of the vehicle while driving, he used all lanes driving recklessly cutting off vehicles,” stated Officer Steven Rogers.

Officer Rogers said additional units joined the pursuit from the Barstow Area and units from the Victorville CHP successfully deployed a spike strip to the tires of the semi near southbound I-15 and Dale Evans Parkway.

Jones continued to flee until the tractor-trailer caught fire and eventually stopping along the shoulder north of Stoddard Wells Road.

(Motorists on the southbound I-15 were stopped for approximately two hours. Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Jones was taken into custody and was later booked for VC 2800.2(A) Evading, VC23152(F) Driving Under the Influence, and PC69(A) Obstructing a Peace Officer. He is being held at the High Desert Detention Center on a $125,000 bail and is scheduled for a pre-liminary hearing in a Victorville courtroom on August 5th.

Southbound lanes of the I-15 were temporarily closed as firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District and the Victorville Fire Department worked on knocking down the fire.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.