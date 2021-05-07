Semi involved in multi-vehicle crash after running red light in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A semi-truck driver failed to stop for a red light resulting in a multi-vehicle crash that left one person critically injured.

On Thursday, May 6, 2021, at approximately 9:00 AM, deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station and rescue personnel from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Joshua Street in the City of Hesperia.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a total of nine vehicles involved, two of which were occupied.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “investigators believe from evidence obtained from the scene and witness statements, a white 2021 Freightliner was traveling southbound on US Highway 395 and failed to stop for a red traffic signal colliding into a red 2002 Pontiac which was traveling westbound on Joshua Street.”

The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to travel in a southwest direction into the park and ride located on the southwest corner of the intersection. Seven unoccupied vehicles sustained minor to major damage as a result of the collision.

The driver of the Pontiac was transported by ground to a local trauma center where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The collision remains under investigation and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol are a factor in the collision. Any witnesses are asked to contact Deputy D. Caudle or Sheriff Service Specialist J. Chambers from the Hesperia Police Station at 760-947-1500.