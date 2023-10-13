Semi entered the runaway truck ramp on the 15 freeway in the Cajon Pass and crashed

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A tractor-trailer crashed after entering the runaway truck ramp on the southbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass.

It happened at about 2:22 pm, on Friday, October 13, 2023, between Highway 138 and Oak Hill Rd.

For reasons still unknown, the semi entered the runaway escape ramp and made it to the end where it crashed into the hillside.

Emergency escape ramps are typically utilized by vehicles having braking problems, allowing them to stop safely.

The semi’s driver was able to self-extricate and the trailer is transporting pallets of cardboard. San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene and reported the driver had only minor injuries.

Motorists traveling down the hill are experiencing gridlocked traffic as a result of the incident. A salvage/heavy-duty tow truck was requested for the destroyed semi.

CHP is handling the investigation into the accident.

