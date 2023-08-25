Semi driver carrying cattle runs red light and collides with a truck on Highway 395 in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a tractor-trailer hauling cattle caused a traffic collision after running a red light, sheriff’s officials said.

It happened on Thursday, August 24, 2023, around 5:15 a.m., on Highway 395 and Air Expressway in Adelanto.

Sheriff’s officials said a 2024 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer were traveling north on the highway in the #2 lane, at about 45 miles per hour.

“The semi-truck was carrying a load of cattle through the area when the driver ran a red light and collided with a 2019 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck that was driving west on Air Expressway,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

The Ridgeline was struck on the driver’s side sending it approximately 20 feet off the roadway and onto the dirt shoulder on the southbound side of US Highway 395.

The semi-truck came to rest blocking the southbound lanes. US-395 was closed for the investigation and clean-up.

The adult male driver of the Ridgeline sustained critical injuries and was flown to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities confirmed the semi-truck driver was not injured and none of the cattle were killed in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy R. Morales, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

