All News
Semi destroyed in fire near the 15 freeway in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a semi tractor-trailer erupted into flames Tuesday night.
The vehicle fire was reported at about 11:30 pm, on November 9, 2021, in the area of Highway 395 and Joshua Road. The semi was preparing to merge onto the southbound I-15 connector Road when the driver pulled the rig to the shoulder and it erupted into flames.
Califonia Highway Patrol Officer Mike Mumford from the Victorville Station said the trailer was transporting wine and there were no reports of any injuries.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Apple Valley AM/PM and ARCO gas station sold for $5.6 Million
-
All News4 days ago
34 arrested and over 33,000 marijuana plants seized during Operation Hammer Strike week 10
-
All News6 days ago
Woman injured after SUV collides with utility pole in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
20-year-old killed in rollover crash on Mariposa Rd in Victorville identified
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville family searching for missing 14-year-old daughter
-
All News3 days ago
Woman shot in her vehicle on Highway 138 in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
One person injured in crash on Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley
-
Obituaries6 days ago
In Memoriam: Eunhee (Eve) Sims (Byun)