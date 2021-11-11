Semi destroyed in fire near the 15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a semi tractor-trailer erupted into flames Tuesday night.

The vehicle fire was reported at about 11:30 pm, on November 9, 2021, in the area of Highway 395 and Joshua Road. The semi was preparing to merge onto the southbound I-15 connector Road when the driver pulled the rig to the shoulder and it erupted into flames.

Califonia Highway Patrol Officer Mike Mumford from the Victorville Station said the trailer was transporting wine and there were no reports of any injuries.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

(CLICK PLAY — Video taken by Valentin Ruiz)

