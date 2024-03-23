Semi crashes into bridge guardrail on southbound 15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer crashed into a bridge guardrail on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville.

It happened at about 1:30 pm, on March 22, 2024, at the I-15 and Stoddard Wells Road, near the Victorville City landfill.

For reasons unknown, the semi belonging to BATHH Trucking out of Rialto crashed into the guardrail along the right-hand shoulder of the freeway.

The tractor-trailer came to a stop on top of the guardrail with the front passenger tire partially hanging over the bridge.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the fully loaded trailer was transporting 35,000 lbs., of mattress material.

The no. 3 lane along with the SB I-15 Stoddard Wells Road on-ramp were both closed for several hours during the recovery of the semi.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.





(Scroll Down To Comment)