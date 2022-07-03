Semi catches fire after crashing with a car on Main Street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A semi caught fire after crashing with a car and knocking out a high-pressure water valve on Main Street in Hesperia.

It happened at about 8:48 am, on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the intersection of Main Street and Mesa Linda Avenue, in front of the Tractor Supply store.

Witnesses said the sedan had a green light and was attempting to turn left onto Mesa Linda from Main Street. The semi honked on its horn before running through the light and colliding with the vehicle.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

After the impact the semi continued traveling for several hundred feet, knocking over a fire hydrant, and a high-pressure water valve along the edge of the sidewalk.

Debris from the semi scattered across the east side of the roadway before eventually coming to a stop in front of the Beyond gas station where it caught fire.

Water from the ruptured lines sprayed an unknown amount of water into the roadway continuously for approximately an hour before the valves were shut off.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

The male driver of the sedan was helped out of the vehicle by San Bernardino County Fire. He was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The official cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.