Semi and tow truck involved in crash on SB I-15 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash between a semi and a tow truck in Hesperia caused traffic on the southbound I-15 to back up for many miles Tuesday night.

At about 7:43 pm, on August 23, 2022, California Highway Patrol was made aware of a crash south of US Highway 395.

A tractor-trailer registered to R&B Logistics and an Air Expressway tow truck were traveling side-by-side when the semi drifted into the path of the tow truck and caused it to crash into the guardrail.

(Hugo C. Valdez)

CHP Officers temporarily stopped traffic on the SB I-15 for approximately 25 minutes while they investigated. The tow truck sustained moderate front-end damage and there was no visible damage to the semi.

By 8:18 pm, lanes 1, 2, and 3 had reopened but traffic was backed up to Main Street.

No injuries were reported and the Victorville CHP station is handling the investigation.

(Hugo C. Valdez)

