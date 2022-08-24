All News
Semi and tow truck involved in crash on SB I-15 in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash between a semi and a tow truck in Hesperia caused traffic on the southbound I-15 to back up for many miles Tuesday night.
At about 7:43 pm, on August 23, 2022, California Highway Patrol was made aware of a crash south of US Highway 395.
A tractor-trailer registered to R&B Logistics and an Air Expressway tow truck were traveling side-by-side when the semi drifted into the path of the tow truck and caused it to crash into the guardrail.
CHP Officers temporarily stopped traffic on the SB I-15 for approximately 25 minutes while they investigated. The tow truck sustained moderate front-end damage and there was no visible damage to the semi.
By 8:18 pm, lanes 1, 2, and 3 had reopened but traffic was backed up to Main Street.
No injuries were reported and the Victorville CHP station is handling the investigation.
