See the Capitol Christmas Tree in Redlands before it goes to DC
REDLANDS, Calif. — The United States Capitol Christmas Tree will be coming to Redlands on Saturday, November 6th from 2:00—6:00 p.m.
Festivities will be hosted in downtown Redlands on Pearl Ave between Orange and Eureka.
Each year, a different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The Six Rivers National Forest, in partnership with nonprofit partner Choose Outdoors, will bring this special gift from Trinity County to Washington, D.C., for the 2021 holiday season with a series of special events in communities along the way.
City of Redlands officials said well-wishers will have a chance to sign the banners on the sides of the truck, learn more about the Six Rivers National Forest, purchase Christmas merchandise, enjoy free entertainment and much more.
Festivities are free and open to the public for all to enjoy, for more information please contact Recreation Division staff at (909) 798-7572. This event is generously supported by the Optimist Club of Redlands.
Event amenities to include:
- Free hot chocolate and kettle corn popcorn to the first 400 children in attendance
- Entertainment provided by Citrus Valley High School Marching band.
- 501st Brigade (Star wars tribute group)
- Outdoor photo booth with panoramic lens to provide free selfie photo with Christmas tree
- Character meet and greet with Santa Claus, Elves, The Grinch, Olaf, Superheroes, and Princesses
- Christmas Merchandise for sale
|Location: Pearl Ave between Orange and Eureka
|Date/Time:November 6 ,20212:00 pm – 6:00 pm
|Free EventFor all ages
Follow the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree on its journey to Washington, D.C. at U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tracker
