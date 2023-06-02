Security guard working at Winco Foods in Apple Valley assaulted by robbery suspect

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A security guard working at WinCo Foods in Apple Valley was assaulted by a 32-year-old robbery suspect, officials said.

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at approximately 5:10 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 19047 Bear Valley Road for a subject who had been contacted for shoplifting and was uncooperative with store security.

Deputy Tyler Loup and Deputy Ryan Grissom responded and located store security outside the rear of the store with the suspect.

Through investigation, they learned Jonathon David Roberts, a resident of Apple Valley, filled a grocery cart with items inside of WinCo.

“Roberts left the store through an emergency exit and was approached by store security who asked him to return the items. Roberts refused and an altercation ensued. During the altercation, one of the security personnel sustained minor injuries which did not require medical attention,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Roberts was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center and is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Grissom at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

