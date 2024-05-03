Second Train Theft Attempt in Two Weeks Leads to Multiple Arrests in Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Multiple suspects were arrested following an attempted train theft in the Cajon Pass, making it the second time in under two weeks.

The latest incident unfolded around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2, 2024, when officers from the Victor Valley Station were alerted to a robbery involving a stationary train at the intersection of the 15 Freeway and Highway 138.

“Upon arriving in the area, they spotted several subjects at the train tracks where a train was stopped,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.

When approached by the authorities, the individuals fled the scene.

Support from the Sheriff’s Aviation team, the Specialized Enforcement Division, and auto theft task force investigators (SANCATT) helped in apprehending several suspects.

On April 23, 2024, sheriff’s officials said SANCATT investigators were working on an auto theft investigation and learned subjects were using stolen vehicles to forcibly stop BNSF trains to burglarize the cargo. After hiding from law enforcement, several subjects were arrested and booked for numerous felony charges.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and further information will be provided when available.





(Scroll Down To Comment)

Related Article: Train theft suspects arrested in the Cajon Pass