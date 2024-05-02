Second Collision Occurs on Main Street as Deputies Investigate a Bicycle vs Vehicle Accident

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — In the early hours of May 1, 2024, two separate traffic incidents occurred on Main Street in Hesperia, involving a bicycle and two vehicles, leading to various degrees of injury for those involved.

The initial accident happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main Street and I Avenue.

Sheriff’s officials said a Chevrolet Avalanche traveling westbound struck a bicyclist who was heading south across Main Street, outside of a crosswalk. The bicyclist sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a trauma center. All parties involved stayed at the scene to assist with the emergency response.

While the authorities were investigating the first accident, a second incident occurred involving the same Chevrolet. A Toyota Camry, whose driver was reportedly distracted, collided with the Chevrolet while its driver was collecting items from the vehicle.

Both the driver of the Chevrolet and the occupants of the Toyota suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Hesperia Police Department requests that anyone with information about either incident contact them at (760) 947-1500 or call the Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

For those wishing to provide information anonymously, they can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or submit a tip online at www.wetip.com.





