All News
Search warrants served at illegal marijuana grows in Oro Grande and Helendale
HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities served three search warrants targeting illegal marijuana operations in the communities of Oro Grande and Helendale.
The warrants were served at about 7:00 am., on Thursday, July 8, 2021, by investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), and deputies from several patrol stations,
Sheriff’s officials said MET personnel received numerous complaints about large outdoor marijuana cultivations at the following locations:
#1 – Indian Trails and National Trails Highway, Helendale
#2 – 15700 Block of Crouch Road, Helendale
#3 – 24400 Block of Ledbury Road, Oro Grande
During the searches, Investigators seized 3,216 marijuana plants and one rifle. The following three suspects were arrested:
- Torino Sanchez, 65-year-old male, resident of San Bernardino – location #1
- Juventino Vallalba, 55-year-old-female, resident of San Bernardino – location #1
- Ramon Martinez, 41-year-old-male, resident of Mexico – location #3
“The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California’s Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County’s ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity,” stated a sheriff’s news release. “San Bernardino County has a law prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors.”
The Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division will continue to enforce California’s cannabis laws and San Bernardino County’s cannabis cultivation and distribution ordinance. Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinance are subject to fines, prosecution, and seizure of property.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
Breaking: Missing young couple from Apple Valley found dead in crash
-
All News6 days ago
Vehicle slams into back of semi on I-15 in Victorville
-
All News7 days ago
UPDATE: 31-year-old Victorville woman dies from injures after rollover crash
-
All News6 days ago
Driver killed after crashing into City truck assisting on a road closure in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Driver killed in early morning crash on Bear Valley Road in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
Victorville woman found dead in burning car in La Habra Heights
-
All News2 days ago
Barstow man arrested for kidnapping 17-year-old girl
-
All News5 days ago
Motorcylist airlifted after Sunday night crash in Apple Valley