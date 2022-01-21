Search warrants in El Mirage result in over 1,600 marijuana plants seized

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Wednesday afternoon deputies from the Victor Valley station served four search warrants in the El Mirage area for illegal marijuana cultivation.

Sheriff’s officials said the search warrants resulted in the seizure and destruction of 1,679 marijuana plants and 219 pounds of processed marijuana.

Deputies also seized 7 grams of Cocaine, 3 firearms, several thousand rounds of ammunition, and $1,927.

During the operation deputies made four arrests. Three of the arrests were for the illegal cultivation of marijuana and one arrest was for possessions of narcotics for sales.

VVNG reached out to the sheriff’s station for the names of those arrested, however, the information was not immediately available.

(Photo courtesy Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.