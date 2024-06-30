Search Underway for Missing 86-Year-Old Man in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) –An urgent search is underway in Apple Valley as an 86-year-old man with several medical conditions has gone missing, prompting concerns for his safety.

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, at approximately 3:54 p.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Station responded to a report of a missing person in the 11500 block of Oak Street, Apple Valley.

Deputies reported that 86-year-old David Corsello has been missing since he left his residence at 8:45 a.m. on the same day. Corsello has several medical conditions and did not take his medications with him. He was last known to be driving a black 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser convertible with license plate number 8MQM285.

Corsello is described as being 5’10” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. There is no information available about what he was last wearing, and he did not take his cellphone with him. His current whereabouts and destination are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding Corsello’s whereabouts is urged to contact Deputy C. Wingard of the Apple Valley Station (760) 240-7400.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.





