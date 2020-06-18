All News
Search continues for Victorville man missing for nearly 2 weeks
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Crystal Lobato is turning to social media for help in finding her 55-year-old dad who’s been missing for nearly two weeks.
According to Crystal the last known location of her father, Jose Lobato was on June 7, 2020, when he reported being at Desert Valley Hospital in the 16800 block of Bear Valley Road in Victorville.
Crystal said her dad called her mom and said he was in the hospital lobby waiting to be seen again. “When I called the hospital they said they didn’t have a Jose Lobato there,” stated Crystal.
Crystal said her father suffers from a heart condition and had been hospitalized for about a week prior to him returning to the hospital a second time. “He wasn’t feeling well and was having trouble breathing,” stated Crystal.
Jose is approximately 6 ft., 200 lbs., with hazel eyes, and salt/pepper hair. His family is not sure what he was wearing last but he likely had white sneakers and blue jeans. Jose has several tattoos, including a teardrop on his right eye, the name Patty on his right wrist, and Jose on the left.
Crystal said they’ve called all the hospitals and filed a missing person report but so far no one has seen or spoken to her dad since
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Crystal Lobato at 909-276-2952.
36-year-old man cited after attempting to fight Jack in the Box employee
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old Victorville man was cited after he allegedly entered the kitchen area of a Jack in the Box and attempted to fight with an employee, officials said.
It happened at about 2:52 PM on June 15, 2020, at the fast-food restaurant at the corner of 7th Street and La Paz Drive.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said 36-year-old Andrew Atencio entered the business and began yelling at employees.
Rodriguez said Atencio entered the kitchen area and tried to fight an employee however, the employees were able to push him out the door of the restaurant and tried to hold it closed as Atencio tried to pull it open.
“Eventually the employees let go of the door and it hit Atencio in the face, causing a cut to his eyebrow,” stated Rodriguez. “When deputies arrived he was still at the door yelling at and threatening employees.”
Atencio was transported to a local hospital for treatment of the laceration. While at the hospital, deputies issued him a citation and he was released.
Firefighters knock down brush fire along the I-15 freeway in Fontana
FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fire crews worked quickly to knock down a brush fire that briefly threatened structures near the I-15 freeway in Fontana.
Just before 2:00 PM on June 17th dispatch received reports of white smoke in the Lyttle Creek area near Sierra Avenue and the I-15. At one point brush was burning dangerously close to homes prompting the request for a full aircraft response.
As of 2:30 PM, the fire is estimated to be 3-5 acres in size and the forward rate of spread has been stopped. Fire crews from several agencies are on scene assisting.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, Fontana Police requested CHP to shut down all traffic at Sierra and Lyttle Creek Road, just south of Glen Helen Parkway to the I-15.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
Hesperia man struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana identified
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino Coroner Officials identified a pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in Fontana last month, as Emil Crisan, a resident of Hesperia.
It happened on May 16, 2020, at about 1:04 AM in the area of Sierra and Summit Avenue.
Kevin Anderson, Spokesperson for the Fontana Police Department said, the pedestrian was walking or standing in the middle of the roadway when he was struck by a 2016 Dodge Challenger.
Crisan, a 26-year-old from Hesperia, succumbed to his injuries from the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The 35-year-old male driver from Rialto stayed at the scene and called 911 after the collision, officials said.
Deputies from the Fontana Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to conduct the investigation and determined there were no suspected drugs or alcohol involved.
Emil’s twin sister, Aisha Crisan, told VVNG her family was just recently notified about her brother’s passing this week. According to Aisha, the coroner’s office had been unable to get in contact with anyone.
“My mother went and filed a missing person report and that’s when they told us he had passed,” stated Aisha. “They told us he was killed by a vehicle that date.”
Aisha said she searched for her brother at the beginning of May and found him last alive at West Valley Detention Center. “He had a very critical mental illness, he couldn’t contact us to pick him up he would always lose everything he possessed,” stated Aisha.
Aisha said her brother died 3-days before his 27th birthday and believes he was just trying to get home on foot. The family has launched a Gofundme campaign to help lay Emil to rest. Donations can be made via the following link: Memorial
The Fontana Police Department is handling the investigation and anyone with information should call 909-356-7140.
