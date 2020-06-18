Search continues for Victorville man missing for nearly 2 weeks

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Crystal Lobato is turning to social media for help in finding her 55-year-old dad who’s been missing for nearly two weeks.

According to Crystal the last known location of her father, Jose Lobato was on June 7, 2020, when he reported being at Desert Valley Hospital in the 16800 block of Bear Valley Road in Victorville.

Crystal said her dad called her mom and said he was in the hospital lobby waiting to be seen again. “When I called the hospital they said they didn’t have a Jose Lobato there,” stated Crystal.

Crystal said her father suffers from a heart condition and had been hospitalized for about a week prior to him returning to the hospital a second time. “He wasn’t feeling well and was having trouble breathing,” stated Crystal.

Jose is approximately 6 ft., 200 lbs., with hazel eyes, and salt/pepper hair. His family is not sure what he was wearing last but he likely had white sneakers and blue jeans. Jose has several tattoos, including a teardrop on his right eye, the name Patty on his right wrist, and Jose on the left.

Crystal said they’ve called all the hospitals and filed a missing person report but so far no one has seen or spoken to her dad since

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Crystal Lobato at 909-276-2952.

