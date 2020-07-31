Scorching triple-digit heat in the Victor Valley continues thru Monday

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Saturday night, where temperatures up to 110 degrees are expected.

The warning remains in effect till 9pm’ for the areas of Apple and Lucerne Valleys (including Victorville, Hesperia).

According to the latest weather forecast the Victor Valley will reach of 103 degrees on Friday, 105 on Saturday, 100 on Sunday, 102 on Monday, and back down to 98 degrees by Tuesday.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illness, especially for those participating in outdoor activities. If possible, reschedule strenuous activities for early morning or evening.

You should drink plenty of fluids, stay inside an air conditioned room, avoid the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors!

Precautions/Preparedness Actions:

Drink plenty of fluids.

Stay in an air-conditioned room.

Stay out of the sun.

Check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

So how much fluid does the average, healthy adult living in a temperate climate need?

“The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine determined that an adequate daily fluid intake is: About 15.5 cups (3.7 liters) of fluids for men. About 11.5 cups (2.7 liters) of fluids a day for women.” Source: mayoclinic.org

