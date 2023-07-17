SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union Announces Winners of 2023 Member Education Award Scholarships 

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Schools First Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, announced the 245 winners of its annual Member Education Award scholarship program for 2023, including seven students from the Victor Valley area.

SchoolsFirst FCU presents scholarships each year to eligible high school graduating seniors, college freshman and college sophomores, allowing them to purchase books, pay for tuition, or cover other educational expenses.

Scholarships are awarded based on students’ grade point average, difficulty of courses completed, letters of recommendation, community involvement, school involvement, and leadership positions.

Eligible applicants must be a SchoolsFirst FCU Member with their own Member number and be registered at an accredited college/university for the Fall 2023 term.

In the Victor Valley area, winners for 2023 included:

Christopher Grantham, a college freshman from Apple Valley

Samantha Grantham, a high school graduating senior from Apple Valley

Faith Kallenberger, a college sophomore from Hesperia

Taya Johnson, a high school graduating senior from Victorville

Jalynn Madrigal, a high school graduating senior from Victorville

Shyheim Parm, a college freshman from Victorville

Alexander Woods, a high school graduating senior from Victorville

“In addition to their success in school, leadership and community involvement, these scholarship winners have demonstrated characteristics such as reliability and integrity,” said Josh Smith, vice president, school and community relations at SchoolsFirst FCU. “We created the Member Education Award scholarship program to help hard-working student Members finance their higher education, and we are honored to recognize these students today.”

