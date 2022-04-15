Schools go on lockdown after reports of shots fired at Brentwood Park in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of schools in Victorville went into lockdown after reports of a shooting at Brentwood Park in Victorville.

It happened at about 12:28 pm, on April 14, 2022, in the 13900 block of Hook Blvd.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that a teacher was outside when she saw someone shooting a gun out of a black car in the neighborhood and the vehicle sped off.

The shooting prompted lockdowns at Brentwood Elementary and Hook Jr High.

Victorville PD posted the following message on its Facebook page:

“Referencing the police presence in the area of Brentwood Elementary/Hook. There were reports of gunshots out of a vehicle. The schools went on lockdown. Good job schools for your prompt response in keeping your students safe. We do not believe the schools were a target. We are not aware of any gunshot victims.” -Victorville police department

The spokeswoman said that at this time they do not believe the school was a target and no one to their knowledge had been struck by the gunfire.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available,

If you have any information regarding this matter please call dispatch at 760-956-5001.

