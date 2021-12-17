School districts in the Victor Valley release statements regarding threats of violence on TikTok

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Schools across the county including the Victor Valley have sent out similar messages notifying parents about the dangerous TikTok challenge aimed at promoting school violence on Friday, December 17, 2021.

The Victor Valley Union High School District released a statement addressing the rumors and said the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has been monitoring these posts and has determined the threats to be unfounded.

“At this time there is no credible threat to Victor Union High School District campuses, and school will proceed normally on Friday. We will nonetheless continue to take any threats to student safety very seriously. We ask students and families who become aware of any threat to our campuses to please notify school staff and/or law enforcement immediately. We would also like to remind our students and families not to share online posts that refer to school safety threats and to discourage others from doing so. Additionally, any students found to be responsible for threats will face school discipline and/or criminal prosecution. We thank you for your continued cooperation and support. We look forward to a great day of school on Friday and a restful Winter Break for all our students, families and staff.” –VVUHSD

The Hesperia Unified School District said they are also aware of the national TikTok challenge that has gone viral through multiple social media platforms.

“This TikTok challenge advocate for gun violence on school campuses nationally. Hesperia Unified’s police department is aware of the viral challenge and is working closely with HUSD. At HUSD, we take the safety and security of your children very seriously. We have protocols that include assessing a threat, involving local law enforcement when necessary, and utilizing local support agencies as needed. We want to remind all students and parents to report the threat and not repost it when they see a threat posted. If you know of any specific threats or witness any suspicious activities, please reach out to the HUSD administration or law enforcement immediately. At this time, HUSD is not aware of any direct threat to any HUSD school, and there is no substantiated cause for safety concerns in any Hesperia Unified School.” -HUSD

The California Department of Education said they are aware of the threats and are monitoring the situation closely. ‘We understand that this is a statewide, as well as a national issue, and State Superintended Thurmond has been in touch with CHP to assess the situation and as a precautionary measure of security for our State Special School,” stated the CDE in s statement.

The CDE said students should take care not to repost threats as they create a cycle of fear and can complicate law enforcement investigations. “We are asking schools to be vigilant and to contact their local law enforcement agencies if they have any concerns and to ensure counselors are available for students who would like to speak to someone.”

