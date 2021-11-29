School bus, tractor-trailer, and SUV involved in crash on Phelan Road

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — No students were on board a bus involved in a traffic collision with a tractor-trailer Monday morning in the community of Phelan, officials confirmed.

It happened at about 6:00 am, on November 29, 2021, along Phelan Road between Trinidad and Zing Roads.

California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Mumford told VVNG a truck-tractor combination was being driven west on Phelan Road by a 35-year-old from West Covina. The Snowline Joint Unified School District bus was eastbound and driven by a 62-year-old from Victorville.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

“The driver of the truck-tractor traveled into the opposing traffic lane, directly in the path of the school bus at which time the right front of the truck-tractor and the right front of the school bus collided,” stated Mumford.

Mumford said following the impact the semi continued westbound and collided with a Toyota Rav4 that was being driven by a 28-year-old from Victorville.

The driver of each vehicle had complaints of pain, however, no parties were transported to the hospital as a result of the collision.

Officer Mumford confirmed there were no children on board the school bus at the time of the crash.

Phelan Road was closed for a couple of hours as heavy-duty tow trucks were brought in to remove the wrecked vehicles. Motorists used the dirt shoulder on each side of the roadway to travel around the accident.

