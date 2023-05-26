School Bus Driver Arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol in Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 48-year-old school bus driver in Rancho Cucamonga was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, officials said.

It happened on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at about 2:18 pm, at Etiwanda High School.

Rancho Cucamonga Station deputies contacted Ialisha Julius, a Chaffey Joint Union High School District school bus driver, in front of the school.

Deputies conducted field sobriety tests, and as a result, arrested Julius for driving under the influence of alcohol. Sheriff’s officials said that “at no time were any students, children, or passengers on the bus with Julius.”

Deputies booked Julius into the West Valley Detention Center for CVC 23512(a) – Driving Under the Influence of any Alcohol and 23152(b) – Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with Blood Alcohol Limit of .08 or More.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputies Michael McDonald or Melissa Harrison of the Rancho Cucamonga Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Copy URL URL Copied

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)