SBSD deputies arrest drug dealer at a home in Pinon Hills

PINON HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A months-long investigation into narcotics use and sales resulted in the arrest of a drug dealer in Pinon Hills.

On June 27, 2022, deputies received a report of a male subject suspected of using narcotics at a park near Pebble Beach Drive in Victorville.

Although contact was not made with the subject, the information provided by the reporting party allowed deputies to identify the subject as 27-year-old Matthew Misenheimer, a resident of Pinon Hills.

(image: google maps)

In the proceeding weeks, Misenheimer was identified as the supplier for multiple narcotics deputies had seized in the same area. Deputy Cuevas of the Victorville Police Department authored a search warrant for Misenheimer’s residence.

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, at approximately 6:10 p.m., the signed search warrant was executed by the Victorville Police Department’s Gang Team at Misenheimer’s residence in the 9000 block of Green Road in Pinon Hills.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “Deputies seized 100 grams of suspected methamphetamine, suspected Xanax pills, M-30 pills, suspected MDMA pills, suspected Flakka (bath salts), unknown narcotics, four tablets of suspected Phencyclidine (PCP), small clear bags, a digital scale, and a cell phone.”

(photo courtesy Victorville Police Department)

Misenheimer was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for HS11378, Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sale, with a bail amount set at $90,000.00. After appearing in court on August 22, 2022, he received additional felony charges of HS11351, Possession for Sale of a Controlled Substance, HS11375(b)(1), Possession for Sale of a Designated Controlled Substance, and a bail reduction down to $75,000.00.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.