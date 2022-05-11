SBSD collaborates with other agencies to educate OHV enthusiasts in San Bernardino County

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com)— A multi-agency collaboration focused on educating the San Bernardino County OHV community in the months of March and April 2022 resulted in over 450 warnings.

Officials said the goal was to contact off-highway vehicle enthusiasts and educate them on the safe and proper use of off-highway vehicles, including the use of helmets and seat belts and operating on designated OHV trails and open areas.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “many enthusiasts were unaware of legal and open riding areas. Maps, information, and guidance was provided to over 2,000 enthusiasts. Enforcement actions were taken in a small number of circumstances.”

In total:

15 citations were issued

459 warnings were given

1 arrest was made

2 vehicles were towed

Deputies also provided medical aid to an injured motorcycle rider, who was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The following agencies participated:

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Off-Road Team, collaborated with the United States Department of Agriculture – Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Army Corp of Engineers, Hesperia Parks District, Hesperia Police Department, BNSF Railway, and the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force (SANCATT) to patrol off-highway vehicle areas.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.