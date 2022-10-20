All News
SBD Airport to begin new Las Vegas and Hartford, CT service in February 2023
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Soon travelers will have even more destinations to choose from when flying out of San Bernardino International Airport with one-way rates starting as low as $29.
On October 19, 2022, Breeze Airways’ announced new nonstop flights to Las Vegas, NV, and one-stop, same-plane service to Hartford, CT, beginning February 16, 2023, with roundtrip flights each Thursday and Sunday.
“We always look forward to providing more convenient and affordable service for our San Bernardino Guests,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “This new route will give everyone a faster, more convenient way from the Inland Empire to the entertainment capital of the world—and onto Hartford and the northeast.”
Breeze’s announcement comes less than three months since the carrier launched first-ever scheduled passenger service from SBD with nonstop flights to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and one-stop, same-plane service to Provo, UT (PVU) on Breeze Airways.
The new flights to Las Vegas and Hartford on Airbus A220 aircraft—with three seating configurations that include Nice, Nicer, and Nicest class—joins current nonstop flights to San Francisco, which continue on to Provo, UT, on the same airplane.
“Our community has embraced the ease of traveling through San Bernardino International Airport and flying on Breeze to San Francisco and Provo,” said Director of Aviation Mark Gibbs. “We heard our customers seeking more destinations and Breeze is delivering with new flights to Las Vegas and Hartford. Along with these new destinations, SBD’s onsite parking just footsteps from the terminal is only $5.00 per day.”
More information about San Bernardino International Airport, Breeze’s flight destinations and schedules, and SBD’s other aviation support services can be found at FlySBD.com.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
National Trails Highway in Oro Grande closed due to a fatal traffic accident
-
All News3 days ago
Two drivers killed in Sunday night crash in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
BNSF locomotive catches fire near Summit Valley Road in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Kicks Off Operation Consequences in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
16-year-old on ATV killed after crashing into a school bus in Helendale identified
-
All News5 days ago
Local Entrepreneur Competes on Wes Bergmann’s Live in Docuseries “The Blox”
-
15 freeway2 days ago
Overturned semi causes traffic on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Hesperia man arrested after firing handguns in his backyard