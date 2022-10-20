SBD Airport to begin new Las Vegas and Hartford, CT service in February 2023

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Soon travelers will have even more destinations to choose from when flying out of San Bernardino International Airport with one-way rates starting as low as $29.

On October 19, 2022, Breeze Airways’ announced new nonstop flights to Las Vegas, NV, and one-stop, same-plane service to Hartford, CT, beginning February 16, 2023, with roundtrip flights each Thursday and Sunday.

“We always look forward to providing more convenient and affordable service for our San Bernardino Guests,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “This new route will give everyone a faster, more convenient way from the Inland Empire to the entertainment capital of the world—and onto Hartford and the northeast.”

Located approximately 60 miles east of Los Angeles and within 30 minutes of more than two million people, the former Norton Air Force Base was converted to civilian use in 1992 and later became certified as a commercial-service airport by the FAA.

Breeze’s announcement comes less than three months since the carrier launched first-ever scheduled passenger service from SBD with nonstop flights to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and one-stop, same-plane service to Provo, UT (PVU) on Breeze Airways.

The new flights to Las Vegas and Hartford on Airbus A220 aircraft—with three seating configurations that include Nice, Nicer, and Nicest class—joins current nonstop flights to San Francisco, which continue on to Provo, UT, on the same airplane.

“Our community has embraced the ease of traveling through San Bernardino International Airport and flying on Breeze to San Francisco and Provo,” said Director of Aviation Mark Gibbs. “We heard our customers seeking more destinations and Breeze is delivering with new flights to Las Vegas and Hartford. Along with these new destinations, SBD’s onsite parking just footsteps from the terminal is only $5.00 per day.”

More information about San Bernardino International Airport, Breeze’s flight destinations and schedules, and SBD’s other aviation support services can be found at FlySBD.com.

