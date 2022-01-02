UPDATE – Motorcyclist killed in crash on SB I-15 in the Cajon Pass on New Year’s Day

UPDATE @ 10:27 pm — A couple lanes of traffic have reopened and this is now a fatal crash investigation. CHP will keep the no.1 and 2 lanes closed for an unknown duration.

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Traffic on the southbound I-15 freeway is at a complete stop in the Cajon Pass due to a crash involving a motorcyclist on New Year’s Day.

The accident was reported at 10:12 pm, on January 1, 2022, north of Highway 138.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the motorcyclist crashed into the back of a white Model X Tesla at about 50mph. The rider was thrown into the no. 2 lane were CPR was reported to be in progress.

CHP has ordered a traffic break and as of 10:50pm, all southbound lanes remained stopped.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

