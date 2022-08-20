Connect with us

SB I-15 freeway in Victorville jammed after truck overturns Saturday morning

Published

3 hours ago

on

overturned penske truck on southbound I-15 in victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Southbound lanes of the I-15 freeway through Victorville are jammed after a box truck overturned Saturday morning.

It happened at about 6:47 am, on August 20, 2022, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, the fully loaded 27-foot Pensky truck overturned on its side, blocking multiple lanes.

overturned penske truck on southbound I-15 in victorville
(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Only the no.1 lane remained open resulting in a traffic backup that extended for several miles. By 8:40 am, CHP had reopened the no. 1 and 2 lanes.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and an update on the driver’s condition was not available.

overturned penske truck on southbound I-15 in victorville
(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

