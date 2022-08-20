SB I-15 freeway in Victorville jammed after truck overturns Saturday morning

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Southbound lanes of the I-15 freeway through Victorville are jammed after a box truck overturned Saturday morning.

It happened at about 6:47 am, on August 20, 2022, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, the fully loaded 27-foot Pensky truck overturned on its side, blocking multiple lanes.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Only the no.1 lane remained open resulting in a traffic backup that extended for several miles. By 8:40 am, CHP had reopened the no. 1 and 2 lanes.

The cause of the accident is under investigation and an update on the driver’s condition was not available.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.