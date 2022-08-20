All News
SB I-15 freeway in Victorville jammed after truck overturns Saturday morning
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Southbound lanes of the I-15 freeway through Victorville are jammed after a box truck overturned Saturday morning.
It happened at about 6:47 am, on August 20, 2022, between Bear Valley Road and Main Street.
According to the California Highway Patrol logs, the fully loaded 27-foot Pensky truck overturned on its side, blocking multiple lanes.
Only the no.1 lane remained open resulting in a traffic backup that extended for several miles. By 8:40 am, CHP had reopened the no. 1 and 2 lanes.
The cause of the accident is under investigation and an update on the driver’s condition was not available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Wife launches Gofundme for motorcyclist killed on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Murder suspect wanted by LAPD shot and killed in Victorville stand-off
-
All News6 days ago
2 airlifted after head-on crash on Hesperia Road in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Woman airlifted after crash on Palmdale Rd and Cantina St in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
20-year-old woman shot twice in her legs at a house party in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Fatal crash investigation shuts down Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley
-
All News4 days ago
15-year old with loaded gun arrested in old town Victorville, mother also cited
-
All News4 days ago
Man staying at the Green Tree Inn robbed at gunpoint