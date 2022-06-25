All News
SB I-15 freeway closed in Cajon Pass due to fatal motorcycle accident
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A fatal motorcycle accident investigation prompted a full closure of the southbound I-15 freeway in the Cajon Pass Saturday morning.
It happened at 8:48 am, on June 25, 2022, on the SB I-15, near Kenwood Avenue and north of Blue Cut.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the motorcycle was reckless prior to crashing with a white vehicle and the rider was down in lanes of traffic. Emergency personnel responded and the rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.
VVNG member Brooke Bollinger commented in a group post and said she saw the whole thing.” I stop and ran to the man on the bike. My daughter called 911. This is absolutely heartbreaking. Prayers to him.”
CHP closed all lanes for the investigation and traffic was detoured at Cleghorn Road creating a massive backup. Motorists have been sitting in traffic for about two hours. At about 10:46 am, CHP logs reported the closure would be picked up.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision. This story is developing and information will be updated as it becomes available.
