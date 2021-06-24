SB County Sheriff’s sergeant arrested on child porn charges

FONTANA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A sergeant with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was arrested by Fontana Police Department detectives on child pornography charges.

The suspect, identified as 43-year-old Marc Goodwin was arrested on Thursday, June 24th by members of the Fontana Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit for possession and distribution of child pornography, officials said.

According to a news release, “the investigation was initiated in response to a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, indicating Goodwin had electronically transmitted an image containing possible child pornography.”

(Marc Goodwin booking photo)

Fonta PD’s ICAC detectives investigated and determined Goodwin, a Sheriff’s Sergeant employed by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, was responsible for possessing and transmitting multiple images containing child pornography.

“The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is fully cooperating with the investigation and their assistance was instrumental before and after the arrest of Goodwin,” stated the news release.

Goodwin was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Officials said multiple electronic devices were seized under the authority of the search warrant and will be thoroughly analyzed for additional evidence related to child pornography. “This an extremely arduous process and additional information will not be available for several weeks.” stated the release.

Sheriff McMahon issued the following statement on the arrest of Sgt Goodwin:

“I fully support the @FontanaPD and their investigation/arrest of one of our supervisors. I find it extremely disappointing when a member of our department acts in a manner that discredits the good work being done daily by our deputies. The fact that a sergeant has been arrested makes this particularly egregious because they administer supervision of line staff. After assisting Fontana PD with Marc Goodwin’s arrest, he is no longer employed with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.” -Sheriff McMahon

According to a sheriff’s department news release from 2017, Goodwin worked as a homicide detective, however, the department did not release information on the sergeant.

Fontana PD officials said Goodwin transmitted the pornographic images utilizing the email address of loweredforlife@yahoo.com. Anyone having received pornographic images under this email address or in possession of further information is encouraged to contact Detective Brad Guith at bguith@fontana.org.

