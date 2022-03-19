All News
SB County fire responds to a house fire in Helendale on Saturday
HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Fire responded to a residential structure fire in the community of Helendale on Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported just before 11:30 am, on March 19, 2022, in the 14400 block of Jamaica Lane in the community of Helendale.
County Fire arrived on scene and located an exterior fire that has extended into a 2-story residence. Crews worked quickly to knock down the fire and a primary search returned all clear.
One dog was rescued from the home during the initial attack.
According to a County Fire tweet, two subjects were checked on scene medically by paramedics and were not transported.
A total of 17 personnel were assigned to the fire including 4 engines, 1 truck, 1 battalion chief, 1 investigator.
Crews will remain on scene for the next hour for overhaul and operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Helendale (Update): Jamaica IC advising fire knocked down, primary search all clear. Two subjects checked on scene medically by paramedics, non transport. Firefighters transitioning to overhaul operations. Krn pic.twitter.com/2tahywOVVV
— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) March 19, 2022
