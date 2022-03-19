SB County fire responds to a house fire in Helendale on Saturday

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Fire responded to a residential structure fire in the community of Helendale on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 11:30 am, on March 19, 2022, in the 14400 block of Jamaica Lane in the community of Helendale.

County Fire arrived on scene and located an exterior fire that has extended into a 2-story residence. Crews worked quickly to knock down the fire and a primary search returned all clear.

One dog was rescued from the home during the initial attack.

According to a County Fire tweet, two subjects were checked on scene medically by paramedics and were not transported.

A total of 17 personnel were assigned to the fire including 4 engines, 1 truck, 1 battalion chief, 1 investigator.

Crews will remain on scene for the next hour for overhaul and operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

(photo courtesy of San Bernardino County Fire)

Helendale (Update): Jamaica IC advising fire knocked down, primary search all clear. Two subjects checked on scene medically by paramedics, non transport. Firefighters transitioning to overhaul operations. Krn pic.twitter.com/2tahywOVVV — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) March 19, 2022