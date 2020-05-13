SB County Clerk Issues First Historic Online Video Marriage License and Ceremony

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The San Bernardino County Clerk’s office performed its first-ever online video marriage license and ceremony!

The first online video marriage ceremony in San Bernardino County took place on May 11th, 2020. Chief Deputy Recorder Melissa Garcia performed the first online video marriage ceremony for Yucca Valley residents Trent and Crystal Bell.

“While marriage services continue to be provided in-person at our office by appointment only, we are pleased to be adding online video marriage licenses with ceremonies,“ said Assessor-Recorder Bob Dutton. “The Recorder-County Clerk is committed to providing essential government services while protecting the health of the public to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Under Executive Order N-58-20 issued by Governor Gavin Newsom, adults are able to obtain a marriage license, at the discretion of their local county clerk, through videoconferencing.

Couples who are interested in receiving these services from the San Bernardino County Clerk, must meet the following criteria:

Video Conference is only available to those couples seeking to get a marriage license and have their ceremony. One of the parties must be a San Bernardino County Resident. Couple must be physically in the state of California during the session. Couple must be in the same room during the License Issuance and Ceremony. Couple must be able to connect with both video and audio functionality via Zoom. Couple and Witness must have the ability to access their email accounts during the session. Witness must be available to sign the license and join the ceremony via video conference. Guests will be permitted to join the video conference after all paperwork is completed and received by County (approximately 10-20 minutes after scheduled appointment).

Online video marriage license issuance with ceremony services are now being offered by the San Bernardino County Clerk, by appointment only. Call (909) 252-5651 or send an email to marriagedesk@arc.sbcounty.gov to schedule an appointment.

