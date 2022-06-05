All News
Saturday night shooting in Victorville leaves 1 person dead
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Victorville that left one person dead.
The shooting was reported at 9:42 P.M., on June 4, 2022, in the 14000 block of Burning Tree Blvd, between Camelback Drive and Pebble Beach Drive.
Upon arrival, officials located one person suffering from a gunshot wound in the residential neighborhood.
Due to the condition of the victim, a helicopter was requested to land at Victor Valley Global Medical Center to transport the person to a trauma center. Just after 10 P.M., first responders canceled the request for a helicopter.
The shooting is now a 187 homicide investigation. Authorities have not released any details or a suspect description.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
