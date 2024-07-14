Saturday Night High-Speed Chase Ends in Cajon Pass Resulting in Major Traffic Delays

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Saturday night high-speed pursuit that started in south LA ended in the Cajon Pass resulting in a SigAlert and significant traffic delays.

According to a Fox11 broadcast, at about 10:30 pm, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was involved in a high-speed chase with a shooting suspect that began in south Los Angeles.

During the pursuit, one officer’s vehicle crashed on the 110 freeway, and another patrol vehicle sustained a flat tire. The suspect’s vehicle, a silver Cadillac, reached speeds over 100 mph as it moved across various freeways in the San Gabriel Valley and into the Inland Empire.

(Fox11)

Shortly after 11:00 pm, the pursuit made its way onto the northbound I-15 freeway through the Cajon Pass. Moments later, the Cadillac stopped north of Highway 138 near the “switchbacks,” and a felony traffic stop was carried out.

Preliminary reports indicate that three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. A law enforcement helicopter assisting in the pursuit informed deputies that at least one gun was thrown from the vehicle during the chase.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers conducted a traffic break, shutting down all lanes of the NB I-15 to search for the weapon.

The investigation led to a SigAlert being issued, resulting in motorists being at a standstill between 2-3 hours before they were eventually allowed to get around the scene.

More details will be shared as soon as they are available.

(Photo: Alisha Hasty)





(Scroll Down To Comment)