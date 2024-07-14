 
Saturday Night High-Speed Chase Ends in Cajon Pass Resulting in Major Traffic Delays

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 14, 2024 | 10:49 amLast Updated: July 14, 2024 | 11:28 am

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Saturday night high-speed pursuit that started in south LA ended in the Cajon Pass resulting in a SigAlert and significant traffic delays.

According to a Fox11 broadcast, at about 10:30 pm, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was involved in a high-speed chase with a shooting suspect that began in south Los Angeles.

During the pursuit, one officer’s vehicle crashed on the 110 freeway, and another patrol vehicle sustained a flat tire. The suspect’s vehicle, a silver Cadillac, reached speeds over 100 mph as it moved across various freeways in the San Gabriel Valley and into the Inland Empire.

(Fox11)

Shortly after 11:00 pm, the pursuit made its way onto the northbound I-15 freeway through the Cajon Pass. Moments later, the Cadillac stopped north of Highway 138 near the “switchbacks,” and a felony traffic stop was carried out.

Preliminary reports indicate that three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody. A law enforcement helicopter assisting in the pursuit informed deputies that at least one gun was thrown from the vehicle during the chase.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers conducted a traffic break, shutting down all lanes of the NB I-15 to search for the weapon.

The investigation led to a SigAlert being issued, resulting in motorists being at a standstill between 2-3 hours before they were eventually allowed to get around the scene.

More details will be shared as soon as they are available.

traffic on northbound 15 freeway in the cajon pass due to pursuit
(Photo: Alisha Hasty)

