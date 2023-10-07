VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Saturday morning dumpster fire in Old Town Victorville is being investigated as arson.

It happened at about 7:53 a.m., on October 7, 2023, on Lorene Drive and Valley Center Drive, near the Uhaul.

Several residents from the surrounding area called 911 and reported a thick column of black smoke.

(Photo credit: Steven Allen Stuart)

Victorville City Firefighters arrived and reported the fire was burning in a small concrete enclosement and not threatening nearby structures. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and no injuries were reported.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported the incident as a 451 – Arson. Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

(Video credit: Mike Morales)Click Play to Watch

