Saturday morning accident on SB-15 in Cajon Pass prompts freeway closure

CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Saturday morning accident on the southbound I-15 in the Cajon Pass prompted emergency personnel to stop traffic and land a helicopter on the freeway.

At about 7:48 AM on August 1, 2020, 911 dispatch received reports of a vehicle over the side with an occupant still trapped inside, near the escape ramp.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the scene and confirmed the vehicle was approximately 100 feet over the side and extrication would be required.

A medical helicopter was requested to respond to the incident, prompting authorities to shut down the freeway. At approximately 8:20 AM., Mercy Air 22 departed from the scene and subsequently airlifted the injured person to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The 2nd vehicle involved in the incident stopped, however, it’s unknown if the driver reported any injuries. Motorists on the SB I-15 are reporting traffic is backed up for several miles.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

Traffic on the SB I-15 is at a complete stop. (Photo by Daphne Miles)

(photo taken by Emzie Simpson)

